Police raise alarm over rape of minors in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Plateau State Police Command has raised alarm over the high rape cases of minors in Jos North Local Government Area of the state and called on parents, especially mothers, to live up to their responsibility of taking care of their children.

Vanguard learned that in the last two months, over 20 cases of rape of minors between the ages of three and nine in the Angwan Rogo and Nasarawa Gwong communities of the local government were reported.

Speaking with Vanguard in Jos yesterday, the state’s Police Public Relations Officers, Mathias Tyopev, said: “We have been battling with the issue of rape of minor between the ages three and nine years.

“Nassarawa Gwong and Agwan Rogo are leading in this. In the last two months, we have recorded not less than 20 cases.

“We are sensitising parents that they should talk with their children.

“Now you can talk and tell your child that if somebody does this or that to you, report the person to me, because the per-petrators of this act would warn the children and threaten them that if they tell anybody, they will either kill you or you will die.”

The post Police raise alarm over rape of minors in Plateau appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

