Police reiterates commitment to maritime security in Niger Delta

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment to ensure adequate security of lives and property in the maritime environment of the Niger Delta region.

Mr. Chinedu Iwuozo, Force Marine Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, said this on Thursday in Yenagoa during an interaction with members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Bayelsa Chapter.

Iwuozo, who was on a tour of Marine Police formations in the state, told the maritime stakeholders that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, was eager to reposition the marine section of the Force, to achieve more efficiency.

He said that the Force was prepared to provide better service delivery across states of the federation undertaking maritime activities.

He added that more gunboats would be acquired to enhance patrol on the waterways.

Iwuozo, a Superintendent of Police, said that the Force was currently mobilising officers from other departments to address manpower gaps in the marine section, adding that such officers would undergo special training for the tasks ahead of them.

According to him, the marine officers are also being sensitised to be more proactive and more pre-emptive, due to security threats in recent times

He thanked the members of MWUN for their support to the Marine Police department and solicited further

collaboration in the areas of information sharing for effective security of the Bayelsa waterways.

Earlier, Lloyd Sese, the state Chairman of MWUN, decried the high rate of insecurity daily on the state’s waterways.

“The rivers and creeks of the state have become very unsafe for any meaningful business activity in the marine sector to thrive because of incessant attacks from sea pirates on members of the union and innocent travellers.’’

Sese, however, expressed the hope that the visit would pave the way for total policing of Bayelsa waterways and save the travelling public from sea pirates’ attacks.

