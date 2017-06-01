Pages Navigation Menu

Police to begin owner-occupier housing scheme- DIG

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Deputy Inspector General of Police [DIG] in charge of Training and Development, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, on Wednesday said arrangements have been made to enable police personnel own residential houses before retirement. Inyang was quoted in a statement to have said that the scheme, which had since taken off, was a collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force Cooperative Society, Federal Mortgage Bank and private developers. The DIG made the remark in Sokoto at the opening of a one week workshop on human rights organised for officers of Sokoto State Police Command.

