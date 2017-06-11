Policeman commits suicide after shooting wife, maid – Vanguard
Nasarawa State Police Command has confirmed that a policeman, Sgt. Thomas Agada, has committed suicide after shooting his wife and maid. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at Masaka in Karu Local Government Area of the state.
Policeman shoots wife, maid, kills self
