Policeman dies in accident involving NDDC MD – TheCable

Policeman dies in accident involving NDDC MD
Nsima Ekere, managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was involved in a road crash on Thursday morning. A trailer ran into the pilot vehicle in the convoy of the MD, killing one of the policemen attached to Ekere. The tragic …
