Policeman in Zenith Bank Owerri Robbery Attack CCTV Video, Chukwudi Iboko is Dead

The brave policeman who confronted armed robbers during an attack at Zenith Bank in Owerri died two months after the incident occurred.

The policeman, identified as Chukwudi Iboko engaged in a gun battle with the men of the underworld and gunned down one of them.

However, after sustaining multiple injuries, he succumbed in April.

A viral CCTV Video of the incident showed a black car

