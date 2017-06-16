Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Policemen seek exclusion from pension scheme

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Retired police officers in Kwara State, on the platform of Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria, ARPON, have called for their exclusion from the Contributory Pension Scheme, saying it is detrimental to their interest.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Chairman of the group, CSP Yakubu Abdul (retd.), made the call in a statement in Ilorin, yesterday.

He said: “We are using this medium to express our willingness and desire as police pensioners under this scheme, to be excluded from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

“We, police pensioners, know where the shoe is pinching us. The scheme is seriously dealing with us. The much-anticipated benefit of the contributory pension scheme we (police pensioners) are operating now has turned out to be a mirage.”

He commended members of the House of Representatives for passing the bill for an Act to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014, to exclude members of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Customs and Immigration Service from the application of Contributory Pension Scheme and other related matters.

 

The post Policemen seek exclusion from pension scheme appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.