Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Political elites fueling ethnic, regional tensions-Presidency

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday attributed the current ethnic and regional tensions in the country to the handiwork of some political elites. Osinbajo made this known at a meeting of regional youth leaders organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja. Osinbajo, who was represented by Sen.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.