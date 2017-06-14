Politics Bauchi Governor, Abubakar, Goes On 17-Day Medical Leave To Saudi Arabia – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Politics Bauchi Governor, Abubakar, Goes On 17-Day Medical Leave To Saudi Arabia
The governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar, has transferred power to his deputy, as he has embarked on a trip to Saudi Arabia to check his health. According to Bello Ilelah, Secretary to the State Government, the governor will be away for 17 days, …

