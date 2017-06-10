Patience Jonathan : EFCC seizes hotel worth N2bn from ex-First Lady – Pulse Nigeria
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Patience Jonathan : EFCC seizes hotel worth N2bn from ex-First Lady
Pulse Nigeria
It was gathered that an inscription, 'EFCC Under Investigation', was all over the property as of Friday, June 9. Published: 1 minute ago; Dimeji Akinloye. Print; eMail · Patience Jonathan play. Patience Jonathan. (NTA) …
EFCC Seizes Patience Jonathan's N2 Billion Hotel
EFCC seizes N3bn hotel allegedly owned by Patience Jonathan [PHOTOS]
EFCC Seizes N2bn Hotel Allegedly Belonging To Patience Jonathan
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!