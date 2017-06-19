Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope Francis meets with refugees, says love goes beyond religion – Crux: Covering all things Catholic

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Crux: Covering all things Catholic

Pope Francis meets with refugees, says love goes beyond religion
Crux: Covering all things Catholic
Pope Francis on Monday evening met with a group representing some 120 refugees welcomed by 38 different communities in Rome after Francis made an appeal on September 6, 2015, for every parish in Europe to host at least one refugee family. Share:.
Vatican: Pope to visit Chile and Peru in January 2018Washington Post
Pope Francis To Visit Peru, Chile In January 2018CHANNELS TELEVISION
Pope Francis : Pontiff to visit Chile, Peru in JanuaryPulse Nigeria
Catholic News Agency –The Pilot –Andina – Agencia Peruana de Noticias –Catholic News Service
all 40 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.