Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pope Francis prays for victims of London attacks

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pope Francis used his Sunday address in St Peter’s square to urge believers to pray for the victims of the deadly attack in London.

“May the holy Spirit bring peace to the whole world, cure it of the plagues of war and terrorism, which even last night in London has struck innocent civilians,” the Argentine pontiff said.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“Let us pray for the victims and those close to them.”

The post Pope Francis prays for victims of London attacks appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.