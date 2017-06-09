Pages Navigation Menu

Pope intervenes in Imo State Ethnic crisis

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

Pope Francis has intervened in an ethnic crisis involving the Nigerian town of Ahiara, Imo state, whose bishop, Peter Ebere Okpaleke, appointed by Benedict XVI in 2012, is unwanted by the people and priests of the diocese. Though Okpaleke is an Igbo man from Anambra State, the Catholic leaders in Ahiara rejected him because he …

