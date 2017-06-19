Pages Navigation Menu

Popular Indian Actor Shah Rukh Khan Buys Cricket Team

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan has added another cricket team to his collection. The movie star also has a stake in the Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, and the GMR Group, who owns the Delhi Daredevils, making the yet-to-be-named South African T20 team the third in his collection, Daily Mail reports. South Africa […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

