Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Nigerian Comedian Welcomes First Child

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Yetunde revealed the news while wishing the new dad a happy father’s day. Emma Oh My God and his wife, Yetunde Shode have welcomed their baby girl, Feranmi. Yetunde shared the happy news on social media in the form of a cute video of the comedian going crazy over his little girl. She captioned the video: “It’s only been …

The post Popular Nigerian Comedian Welcomes First Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.