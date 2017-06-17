Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular pastor’s secrets exposed by brother, says miracles are fake and planned (photo)

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Controversial Zimbabwean Pastor, Paul Sanyangore of Victory World International who claimed to have God’s phone number will not be getting loose easily as his’ cousin, Andy Zimunya, has revealed that the pastor is evil and his miracles were fake. According to Naij, Andy said he is living in absolute fear for allegedly revealing the secrets […]

The post Popular pastor’s secrets exposed by brother, says miracles are fake and planned (photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.