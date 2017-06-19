Popular Player Caught as He Tried to Meet “13-year-old girl” in a Hotel

A paedophile rugby player, Joe Snowdon has been caught in the act as he arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl by paedophile hunters. According to reports, he tried to groom her for s*x by engaging in an explicit chat with the ‘girl’. The Chronicle Live reports that despite the fact that she told him that …

The post Popular Player Caught as He Tried to Meet “13-year-old girl” in a Hotel appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

