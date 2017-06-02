Portsmouth Appoint Kenny Jackett As New Manager

Portsmouth have appointed Kenny Jackett as manager on a two-year deal

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to getting started. It’s an exciting challenge,” Kenny Jackett told Pompey’s official website.

“This club has a passionate fanbase and they can be a 12th man for us. Hopefully we can build on the momentum of last season and continue to progress.

“I can promise that I’ll work as hard as I possibly can to make sure that we can bring success to Portsmouth.”

Jackett quit as manager of Rotherham in November after just 39 days and five games in charge.

He has twice led sides to promotion from League One, firstly Millwall in 2010 and then Wolves in 2014.

Former Wales defender Jackett also steered Swansea to the League One play-off final in 2006, but they were beaten on penalties by Barnsley.

“We’re delighted to announce Kenny as our new manager – he ticks so many boxes for us,” Pompey’s chief executive Mark Catlin added.

“He’s managed big clubs with big expectations in the past and has plenty of experience of getting sides out of League One.”

