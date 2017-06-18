Forest Fire Kills 61 in Portugal; Search on for More Bodies – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Forest Fire Kills 61 in Portugal; Search on for More Bodies
U.S. News & World Report
A raging forest fire in central Portugal has killed at least 61 people as they desperately tried to flee, charring cars and trucks as it swept over roads. June 18, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.. MORE. LinkedIn · StumbleUpon · Google +; Cancel. Forest Fire Kills …
Deadly bushfires ravage central Portugal
Portugal Fires Kill More Than 60, Including Drivers Trapped in Cars
The Latest: Portuguese soccer team sends condolences on fire
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!