Possible UK Terrorist Attack at London Bridge Station | Several Deaths Recorded
At 10.30pm today, a white van at London Bridge reportedly ran over 20 people amidst stabbing and rapid gunfire. A witness claims she saw three people with their throats cut and one of the casualties is possibly a police officer. According to Daily Mail, other witnesses said they saw three men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, […]
