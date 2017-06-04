Possible UK Terrorist Attack at London Bridge Station | Several Deaths Recorded

At 10.30pm today, a white van at London Bridge reportedly ran over 20 people amidst stabbing and rapid gunfire. A witness claims she saw three people with their throats cut and one of the casualties is possibly a police officer. According to Daily Mail, other witnesses said they saw three men, described as being ‘of Mediterranean origin’, […]

The post Possible UK Terrorist Attack at London Bridge Station | Several Deaths Recorded appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

