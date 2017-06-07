Post Insurgency: NBA partners Yobe Govt. on restoration of legal practice

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Task Force on restoration of legal practice in North-East says it is partnering Yobe government on administration of justice and respect for human rights in post insurgency.

Prof. Mohammad Tabiu, chairman of the task force, disclosed this at a news briefing in Damaturu on Wednesday.

He said the task force was in the state to collaborate with NBA members, identify areas of synergy with government and other relevant organisations.

“The task force was set up by the NBA President, Abubakar Mahmoud, to address issues of injustice in the North-East arising from the insurgency,” he said.

Tabiu said the task force would facilitate re-establishment of legal profession and justice which were disrupted by security challenge.

The chairman said the task force would also work towards restoring legal practice, institutions and structures to promote administration of justice, rule of law and human rights.

He said the association would raise funds to assist families of lawyers killed by insurgents and pleaded for support from the state government.

Ahmed Mustapha, Commissioner for Justice in Yobe, also told newsmen that government would support partnership with NBA to re-establish legal profession in the state.

According to the commissioner, the post insurgency reconstruction would be incomplete without active legal practitioners to pursue justice and human rights.

“It was so sad that at the peak of the insurgency, most lawyers had to relocate from the state thereby affecting the judicial process and human rights.

“The task force’s assignment will enhance return of legal practitioners back to the state and, facilitate administration of justice, human rights and respect for rule of law,” he said.

Ahmed said the mandate of the task force was “all inclusive, it is to the benefit of justice, legal practitioners, government and the people of the state.”

