Potato Potahto breaks glass ceilings at Cannes

By Benjamin Njoku

‘POTATO Potahto”, an African marital comedy of errors, based in Ghana and directed by one of Africa’s best known female directors, Shirley Frimpong Manso, took the centre stage at the just concluded Cannes film festival, France when it premiered. The premiere launched the film into the global film market, as it was greeted with a resounding ovation at the festival.

“Potato Potahto” tells the story of a divorced couple whose plans to share their matrimonial home ended in chaos after the husband, Tony, brings in an attractive female house help. When his ex-wife, Lulu, then hires an attractive young man to help her out, a roller coaster ride of laughter, jealousy and tears ensues.

Speaking on the film, award winning Ghanaian Shirley Frimpong-Manso, who wrote and directed the film said, “I have written a lot about marriage and new relationships but never about divorce. I wanted to put a hilarious spin on it, especially when the divorcees become victims of their own tricks.” Frimpong-Manso is well known for her positive and complex portrayal of African women in films.

“I think we touch on an interesting aspect of love and relationships. And I think we made something that people will have genuine empathy for,” says OC Ukeje. “The soundtrack was recorded on three different continents and features recordings from Swedish, French, British, Ghanaian and Nigerian artists.,” says co-producer Georges Williams

The film has broken new ground with its Ghanaian, Nigerian, British, French and Swedish co-production aimed at making African-made cinema more accessible for global markets.

Starring the likes of OC Ukeje, Ghanaian actress and TV star Joselyn Dumas, and award winning Nollywood veteran Joke Silva, award winning Blossom Chukwujekwu, Chris Attoh, Lala Akindoju, Nikki Samonas, Adjetey Anang and Victoria Micheals, “Potato Potahto”is a fantastic showcase of how international co-operation, talent and creativity can combine to give a wonderful and universally attractive film experience.

