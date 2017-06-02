Power generation: Buhari initiates revamping of Enugu Coal

President Muhammmadu Buhari, yesterday, kick-started a process towards revamping the abandoned coal deposits in Enugu State. Hide quoted text This is in fulfillment of his 2015 campaign promises to the people of the South-East zone. The process came at a time the House of Representatives rejected the bill for the establishment of South-East Development Commission […]

Power generation: Buhari initiates revamping of Enugu Coal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

