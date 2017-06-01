Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Power: Oyo signs MoU to generate 1,000 megawatts

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Oyo State Government is to  generate  1,000 megawatts from wastes  following the signing of a  Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some power-generating firms The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state government on Wednesday in Ibadan signed MoU with Siemens International, MRF1 and West African Energy on conversion of waste to energy. Gov. Abiola Ajimobi said that the project would promote industrialisation and generate employment opportunities.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.