Power: Oyo signs MoU to generate 1,000 megawatts

The Oyo State Government is to generate 1,000 megawatts from wastes following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some power-generating firms The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the state government on Wednesday in Ibadan signed MoU with Siemens International, MRF1 and West African Energy on conversion of waste to energy. Gov. Abiola Ajimobi said that the project would promote industrialisation and generate employment opportunities.

