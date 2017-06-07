Powerful cartel runs commercial banks in Nigeria – Senate

The Senate, on Tuesday, declared that commercial banks in the country were being controlled by a powerful cartel. Senate said the cartel was strangulating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to the detriment of the economy and small businesses operating in the country. Deputy Senate Leader, Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, in his remarks, wondered why banks’ […]

Powerful cartel runs commercial banks in Nigeria – Senate

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

