PPPRA failed to remit N167bn to FERMA — Gaya

…Insists no plan to increase fuel price

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA— Former governor of Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya, has accused the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, of failing to remit about N167 billion to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, in the past seven years.

Gaya, who represents Kano South Senatorial District in the Senate, in an interview with journalists in Abuja, yesterday, urged Nigerians not to panic over alleged moves by the Senate to increase the pump price of petroleum products by N5.

According to him, there is no need to panic because the issue has not been discussed on the floor of the Senate.

He said: “In the last seven years, I have been in the Senate. There was a N5 levy for which the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, was supposed to be deducted, not to increase, even when pump price was sold at N87 per litre from the amount sold and remit to FERMA to maintain roads.

“From our calculation, PPPRA has not paid N167 billion to FERMA . I raised this issue then and wanted to continue this time again that the same N5, which was supposed to be paid before and they didn’t pay and now should also be deducted, reduced and removed from the N145 not to increase.”

Gaya, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, said there was a deliberate distortion of facts with regards to the Road Fund Bill proposed by his committee.

He said it was clear that some people were out to make mountains out of a mole hill, adding that it was an attempt to dent his image and that of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari by mischief makers, who should rather educate the public on the true position of the bill.

He said: “People are complaining because they don’t know the challenges before members of the Senate Committee on Works. We have a lot of work to do because there are about 34 projects that were not included in the 2016 budget but we made sure that they are now included in the 2017 budget.”

“They were in the 2016 budget but were short-changed and the government of President Buhari approved these jobs but they were not in the contracts in the budget. So we said there is no way the executive council will approve a project and it is been announced and it is not included in the budget.

‘’So, the Committee on Works said these projects should be included and we commended the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives who ensured that those projects are included in the budget.

“They said the Senate is increasing fuel price? That was wrong! They don’t even understand what we are talking about.’’

He threatened to take legal action against those behind the “rumour”.

The post PPPRA failed to remit N167bn to FERMA — Gaya appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

