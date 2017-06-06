Pages Navigation Menu

FG, PPPRA make CRUCIAL announcement on fuel price increase

NAIJ.COM

FG, PPPRA make CRUCIAL announcement on fuel price increase
NAIJ.COM
On Tuesday, June 6, the federal government reassured Nigerians and told them to ignore speculations that it was planning to raise the pump price of petrol by N5. Petrol price currently stands at N145 per litre in all filling stations across the country.
