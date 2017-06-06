PR firm unveils School Basketball Development Initiative

To ensure that Nigerian students are exposed and groomed on the game of basketball at an early age, Gradoms Global concepts, a Public Relations and social advocacy agency, today announced its readiness to kick-off its basketball development initiative for students tagged “Schools Dunk Basketball”, mentoring series, to address the prevalent challenges of basketball development at the grass root.

The programme, which kicks-off on June 14 at Ejidey Comprehensive High School Shangisha, Lagos is an annual basketball mentoring programme that is aimed at supporting the development and popularity of basketball in both public and private primary and secondary schools.

According to Ihuoma Godspower-Omenazu, programme facilitator and Creative Director of Gradoms Global Concept, “The mentoring series is designed to provide students with broad, well-founded knowledge of the game of Basketball, its basic rules, tactics, processes and life skills, by a team of coaches and professional players with a potential of exposing the game to an estimated 1,500 children every year.

“It is our utmost desire to encourage young future talents in both public and private schools across the country to love the game by giving them first- hand insight into the world of basketball and the many possibilities that abound” She added.

The first phase of the training programme will include a tour of over 10 schools by basketball coaches, athlete coaches, representatives of the Nigerian Basketball federation (NBBF) and professional players and promoters.

The team of coaches will be visiting different schools and training them on skills, tactics and giving career talks.

Participants are students between the ages of 10 and 16 in selected schools across the country.

Omenazu added: “We are committed to supporting the development of basketball in Nigeria and believe Nigerian youths have great talents and can excel in the game if provided the right platform. So we are excited about this platform because it serves a significant tool for reaching those goals within the different communities”.

