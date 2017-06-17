PR: How to Profit from “The Flippening”

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material. Bitcoin.com does not endorse nor support this product/service. Bitcoin.com is not responsible for or liable for any content, accuracy or quality within the press release.

There has never been a more exciting time in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin investors have seen their investments double from $1,000 USD this year to $2400 today. While that may seem like a lot, the growth of Bitcoin is shadowed by another cryptocurrency this year: Ethereum.

Ethereum is by far the biggest rival to Bitcoin. It has amassed tremendous support from financial institutions, major countries, and even Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be a fan. As for its growth? Ethereum has climbed from $8 USD per Ether to $350 USD so far in 2017. Transaction block times are about 50x faster and there are more features in Ethereum like smart contracts. And of course, super-genius Vitalik Buterin has been heavily involved with its development course. What’s not to love about it?

Major exchanges like Shapeshift recently announced their exchange had trouble converting Bitcoin to Ethereum. If you wanted to purchase Ethereum with your Bitcoin, it would be impossible to do so due to lack of Ethereum available on the market. There was such an over-supply of Bitcoin that even a major exchange like Shapeshift wasn’t able to keep up with the Ether demand.

Clearly, this shift in market sentiment will cause many users to use Ethereum instead. Not only is it faster, but there are also huge businesses being built on top of the blockchain. For example, the gambling industry in cryptocurrency has received billions of dollars wagered in BTC in bets. Ethereum has its own casino platforms running too, and they will soon also catch up to Bitcoin.

How to Profit from the Flippening

Since Ethereum has gone up way more than Bitcoin, it’s much better to invest in Ethereum-related projects. The most notable project to invest in is iDice, the world’s first mobile blockchain gambling application. In two months, iDice.io has grown to become the fastest growing and most popular casino in the Ethereum network.

As users migrate from BTC to ETH, gambling casinos like iDice built on the Ethereum network will capitalize on these users. By investing in major ICOs like the iDice crowdsale, you are capitalizing on the future of blockchain gambling on the Ethereum network. Not only will Ethereum continue to grow, iDice will grow on top of it – creating a multiplicative effect for your return. Returns on investments for Ethereum casino shares have historically ranged from 10x at the minimum to 50x at the maximum. We believe iDice will be no different once the crowdsale is listed on major exchanges.

Not to mention, popular apps like iDice have been gaining major media attention in the market. The iDice crowdsale has already raised massive amounts of investments so far through their public smart contract. There are only a few days left before the crowdsale ends. Users can invest in iDice via https://crowdsale.idice.io. After the crowdsale, tokens are expected to appreciate in value like most ICOs, and be tradeable via exchanges.

Press Contact Email Address

Brandon.schmitz.bs@gmail.com

Supporting Link

https://crowdsale.idice.io

This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Bitcoin.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

The post PR: How to Profit from “The Flippening” appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

