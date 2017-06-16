PR: Nimiq Delivers the World’s First Browser-Based Blockchain Technology to Enable Mass Adoption

Have you ever tried to tell someone about bitcoin and blockchain technology? If so, chances are the other person wasn’t really excited about it, found it confusing, or didn’t really understand what the big deal was. As a matter of fact, as soon as you tell most people about a decentralized digital ledger that records data over time, is publicly available, and can’t be deleted, they just start looking at you funny.

Describing the technology’s advantages doesn’t seem to work, and asking non-tech savvy individuals to try out cryptocurrencies is just asking them to sign up with third-party services that facilitate the process. This type of barriers keep blockchain technology’s true potential from being unleashed, as most people don’t understand it and therefore want nothing to do with it.

Enter Nimiq, the first browser-based blockchain. Nimiq’s team believes the solution to the blockchain adoption problem is the lack of simplicity and, as such, built an ecosystem with ease-of-use, scalability, and speed in mind. So much so, they believe your parrents will one day be making transactions on the blockchain.

As Nimiq architect and creator Robin Linus put it:

The success of projects such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have proven the enormous transformative potential of Blockchains. But yet you still can’t pay for your coffee with cryptocurrencies. Nimiq is a next-generation blockchain changing that by introducing the missing ingredient for mass adoption: Simplicity.

Designed to be used by billions

Most non-tech savvy cryptocurrency users are limited to third-party services. This makes true decentralization impossible. Conventional blockchains require software installation, have long confirmation times for transactions, and sometimes even require users to pay high fees for relatively small payments.

Nimiq was designed for mass adoption. It was built form the ground up using JavaScript, the web’s native language, meaning the only software users need is a web browser. Moreover, the Nimiq protocol implements off-chain transactions to guarantee near instant, nearly free transactions.

All it takes to start mining Nimiq is the click of a button. The platform has an built-in browser wallet and will have a global, web-based peer-to-peer exchange allowing users to turn Nimiqs into fiat currency without a hassle.

Moreover, Nimiq’s light-weight architecture allows users with low-end devices and networks to transact without having to pay hefty fees when using services provided by remittance companies like Western Union and MoneyGram, who currently control the market.

Being a simple to use browser-based blockchain and ecosystem, the Nimiq Network has virtually endless possibilities. Some of the proposed ideas so far involve helping content creators monetize time spent on their website by mining Nimiq, timestamping documents, and using Nimiq as an improved version of popular services. Some of the best possibilities may not even be imaginable yet.

Nimiq’s upcoming token sale

The Nimiq Network has an operational Betanet live that, in only seven days, already has over 12,000 browser-based nodes from all over the world. If you’d like to be a part of the project, a token sale has been announced for June 28. It will last four weeks until July 26. The token sale will help fund further development of the Mainnet, which is expected to go live in December this year.

Regarding the sale, more details will be out soon. To find out more about the project and keep up with new developments, visit Nimiq’s website, and follow their blog. Nimiq’s team also runs a YouTube channel you can follow to keep up with the team.

