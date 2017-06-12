Pregnant woman, son electrocuted in Ibadan

…mother’s scream attracted son, who went to hug her

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan—IT was a pathetic scene at Alare Compound of Aremo in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area yesterday, as sympathisers gathered to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old son by electrocution.

The incident reportedly happened when the woman was spreading some clothes she had washed on a line at her residence.

Vanguard gathered that it was the deceased that was electrocuted first. Her scream was said to have drawn the attention of her son, who ran to his mum and hugged her and was electrocuted, too.

A neighbour told Vanguard that “a nearby hotel had connected a wire to a house to provide illumination for passers-by at night.

“Unknown to the deceased, who was four months pregnant, the insulator on the wire had worn off. As she was spreading her clothes on it, she was electrocuted. She screamed, attracting the innocent boy, who ran to his mum.

“He too got electrocuted on the spot.”

Confirming the incident, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the bodies had been taken to the Adeoyo General Hospital morgue for autopsy and that investigation had begun.

