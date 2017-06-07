Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Premier League transfer news: Balotelli to Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang to Manchester United – Fox Sports

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Fox Sports

Premier League transfer news: Balotelli to Borussia Dortmund, Aubameyang to Manchester United
Fox Sports
MANCHESTER United and Manchester City enter the war with Real Madrid and Arsenal to sign Kylian Mbappe. Mino Raiola has said Mario Balotelli will be a Borussia Dortmund player next season, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's been linked to …
Manchester United target late transfer move for sensational striker Pierre-Emerick AubameyangMetro
Raiola confirms Balotelli to join Borussia DortmundFootball365.com
Manchester United to rival PSG in signing Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick AubameyangInternational Business Times UK
The Sun –KickOff.com –Teamtalk.com –Daily Mail
all 28 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.