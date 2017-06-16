Premier Zille must go: ANC – Southern Times Africa
Premier Zille must go: ANC
CAPETOWN-A small group of African National Congress caucus members and supporters picketed outside the Western Cape legislature yesterday to call for the removal of Helen Zille as premier. Former Democratic Alliance leader Zille has faced a public …
