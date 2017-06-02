PREMIERE: Koker – Wavy

Enjoy the latest release “Wavy” from Chocolate City artiste Koker. The groovy mix of his voice and the instruments makes ” Wavy” a guaranteed one on every playlist for summer. “Wavy” is the second release from Koker since Bokiniyen in January this year. “Wavy “was produced by Rhyme Bamz and co-produced by Reinhard The visual […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

