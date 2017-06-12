Pages Navigation Menu

Premium Pension Announces its #MakeitHappen Lagos NYSC Camp Competition Winner

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Premium Pension’s #MakeitHappen campaign celebrates youth corps members with entrepreneurial ambitions. The campaign began in Lagos NYSC Camp, where corps members were encouraged to record one-minute videos showcasing their skills and to upload them on social media. An independent panel of judges selected a winner during the last week of camp, to receive seed funding […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

