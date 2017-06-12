Premium Pension Announces its #MakeitHappen Lagos NYSC Camp Competition Winner

Premium Pension’s #MakeitHappen campaign celebrates youth corps members with entrepreneurial ambitions. The campaign began in Lagos NYSC Camp, where corps members were encouraged to record one-minute videos showcasing their skills and to upload them on social media. An independent panel of judges selected a winner during the last week of camp, to receive seed funding […]

The post Premium Pension Announces its #MakeitHappen Lagos NYSC Camp Competition Winner appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

