Prepare for medical tests after Ramadan, Board tells Lagos State pilgrims

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr Musbau Okoya, has urged intending pilgrims from Lagos State to get set for their medical tests after the Ramadan. Okoya stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos. He said that some hospitals in the state…

The post Prepare for medical tests after Ramadan, Board tells Lagos State pilgrims appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

