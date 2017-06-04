Pages Navigation Menu

Presidency: Allegations of Nepotism against Osinbajo, a Smear Campaign – THISDAY Newspapers

Presidency: Allegations of Nepotism against Osinbajo, a Smear Campaign
The presidency has dismissed as smear campaign, allegations of nepotism and favouritism leveled against Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. One Dr. Ismaila Farouk had last Thursday posted on the internet an article accusing Osinbajo of nepotism and …

