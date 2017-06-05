Presidency may sue National Assembly over power of appropriation – NAIJ.COM
Presidency may sue National Assembly over power of appropriation
A report by Thisday indicates that the presidency has resolved to approach the Supreme Court for interpretation of Section 80 of the 1999 Constitution. According to the report, the presidency's move is due to the unending disagreement with the …
Presidency not wrong by delayed budget signing – Rep
2017 budget implementation: Time is of the essence
