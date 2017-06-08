Presidency releases video of Osinbajo’s visit to Maiduguri [WATCH]

The presidency has posted a video of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s visit to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Thursday. The short clip was uploaded via their official Twitter page. It shows Osinbajo’s arrival in the town to flag off a Special Relief Intervention Programme for the North-East. His media aide, Laolu Akande, also tweeted: […]

Presidency releases video of Osinbajo’s visit to Maiduguri [WATCH]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

