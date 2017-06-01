Presidency replies Fayose over call for Buhari’s resignation

The Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has chastised Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, over his call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the governor by his tirade against the president was portraying Ekiti in bad light.

Fayose on Tuesday called for the resignation of the president on grounds of his ill health.

“He can do us the great help by resigning. Not resigning bothers on his integrity. His absence allows others to suppress and oppress others and that means he is allowing others to suppress their fellow human beings,” Fayose had said.

But Senator Ojudu described Fayose’s comments as disrespectful of a man old enough to be his father.

He wondered why the governor would call for the President’s resignation at a time all Nigerians were praying for him.

“He (Fayose) has been quarrelling with everybody. Even in Ekiti, he is demolishing filling stations belonging to the opposition.

“He has always been insulting the president and disparaging a man old enough to be his father. He is portraying Ekiti in a bad light. We are not like that. Is he the only governor, why is it that he is the only one making so much noise?.” Ojudu said.

He said Mr. Fayose had failed in governance, having plunged the people of Ekiti State into hardship and poverty.

He said: “Right now, fuel is not being sold in Ekiti because he is busy demolishing filling stations under one guise of the other.

“People are buying fuel from neighbouring states. People are suffering, they are tired of his ways. Go and tell him to concentrate on governance and to stop insulting the president.”

