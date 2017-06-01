Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency reveals why Osinbajo postponed budget signing – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Presidency reveals why Osinbajo postponed budget signing
NAIJ.COM
A presidency official has revealed why acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, cancelled a meeting for the signing of the 2017 budget scheduled for Thursday, June 1. READ ALSO: Buhari's government is for criminals – Dino Melaye. NAIJ.com earlier reported that …
Osinbajo postpones Thursday's budget signing, Presidency gives reasonsVanguard
Nigeria: Assent to 2017 Budget – No Date Yet, We Are Still Consulting – PresidencyAllAfrica.com
Enang: Assent to 2017 Budget Bill Yet to be ScheduledTHISDAY Newspapers

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.