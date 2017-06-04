Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Presidency will not reject 2017 Budget – Buhari’s aide, Enang

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang has said the presidency has no plan to reject the 2017 budget. Enang made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja. He explained that the presidency was working within the constitutional time-frame required to process details of the […]

Presidency will not reject 2017 Budget – Buhari’s aide, Enang

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.