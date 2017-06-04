Presidency will not reject 2017 Budget – Buhari’s aide, Enang

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang has said the presidency has no plan to reject the 2017 budget. Enang made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday in Abuja. He explained that the presidency was working within the constitutional time-frame required to process details of the […]

Presidency will not reject 2017 Budget – Buhari’s aide, Enang

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

