President Akufo-Addo announces new tax to support African Union – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
President Akufo-Addo announces new tax to support African Union
Ghana Business News
President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has announced a new import tax aimed at supporting the activities of the African Union (AU). “Indeed, Cabinet just approved a 0.02 per cent deductions in all imports outside AU as a fund to support the activities …
AASU commends President Akufo Addo
Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo, Abubakar to Speak at Defence College Silver Jubilee
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!