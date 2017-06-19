President Buhari orders government officials back to Osinbajo

Some aides and ministers were ordered back by President Muhammadu Buhari seeking his approval on some files, asking them instead to meet with acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. President Buhari who is on medical treatment in London duly handed over power to Osinbajo before he proceeded and has since maintained the standard protocol. The Nation …

The post President Buhari orders government officials back to Osinbajo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

