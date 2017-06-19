Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari orders government officials back to Osinbajo

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some aides and ministers were ordered back by President Muhammadu Buhari  seeking his approval on some files, asking them instead to meet with acting president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. President Buhari who is on medical treatment in London duly handed over power to Osinbajo before he proceeded and has since maintained the standard protocol. The Nation …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

