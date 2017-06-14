Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari was allegedly not allowed to see Aisha during her visit to London – Source tells Sahara Reporters – NAIJ.COM

President Buhari was allegedly not allowed to see Aisha during her visit to London – Source tells Sahara Reporters
Sahara Reporters is reporting that President Buhari was not allowed to see his wife, Aisha during her recent trip to London. READ ALSO: Quit notice to Igbo people: Osinbajo talks tough in meeting with Arewa; vows to punish troublemakers. According to …
Report Claims Aisha Buhari, Uzor Kalu Did Not See The President During London Visit360Nobs.com

