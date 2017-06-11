President committed to transforming Muslim communities – Bawumia – Myjoyonline.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 11, 2017


President committed to transforming Muslim communities – Bawumia
The Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has said the Akufo-Addo-led administration will do all it can to raise the living standards of Muslims in the country. He made this comment when he visited the Muslim community of Techiman in the Brong Ahafo …
