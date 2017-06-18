President promises Badminton will be one of Nigeria’s top sports – Vanguard
Vanguard
President promises Badminton will be one of Nigeria's top sports
Vanguard
The new President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Frank Orbih, has promised to make the game one of Nigeria's most popular sports within the next four years. Orbih made the assertion in Kaduna at the breaking of Ramadan Fast “Iftar'', …
