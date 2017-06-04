Presidential candidates to get State security – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Presidential candidates to get State security
Daily Nation
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (left) and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet in Nairobi on May 9, 2017. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said it had officially …
Electoral commission failed us by clearing 'tainted' candidates
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!