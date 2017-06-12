Doubts over my future drove me – Nadal – Sport24
Doubts over my future drove me – Nadal
Paris – Rafael Nadal admits he doubted he'd ever win another Grand Slam title after a three-year drought at the majors and an on-going battle with injuries and poor form. On Sunday, the 31-year-old Spaniard coasted to a record 10th French Open title, …
