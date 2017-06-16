Pretty Nollywood Actress with Amputated Leg Plays Her First Lead Role (Photos) – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Pretty Nollywood Actress with Amputated Leg Plays Her First Lead Role (Photos)
NAIJ.COM
Physically-challenged upcoming Nollywood actress, Doris Samuel Akonanya, has played her first lead act role. The Nnamdi Azikiwe University graduate of Theatre Arts got her first chance at stardom in the movie titled "Susanna". Doris lost her right leg …
Your Dreams are Valid! This Auto Accident Survivor & Amputee Actor has landed her very first Nollywood Role
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!